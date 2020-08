Robin McCoy admitted to using her position to direct defendants sentenced to counseling to her counseling business she ran on the side

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – For the second time this week, a Warren Municipal Court probation officer pleaded to a bill of information.

Robin McCoy admitted to using her position to direct defendants sentenced to counseling by the court to her counseling business she ran on the side.

It’s the same plea entered Monday by Brenda McAllister.

As part of the agreements, both have to resign from their positions.

Sentencings will be set at a later date.