Second raccoon tests positive for rabies in Boardman

There are no known exposures to animals or humans at this time

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The United States Department of Agriculture and the Centers for Disease Control have confirmed that a second raccoon in Mahoning County has tested positive for the rabies virus.

The raccoon was found in Boardman Township, in the same area where the first one was found.

There are no known exposures to animals or humans at this time.

The Mahoning County Public Health Department reminds everyone to protect themselves and make sure all pets get vaccinated.

The next rabies vaccination clinic will be on Nov. 3 at Angels for Animals in Canfield. The clinic is $8 and goes from noon to 3 p.m.