Second man sentenced in Youngstown murder

James Allen Perry was sentenced to 13 years in prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The second suspect in a Youngstown murder was sentenced Monday in Mahoning County Court.

James Allen Perry, Jr. 22, was sentenced to 13 years in prison in connection to the 2017 shooting death of Evan Amos.

As Perry sat quietly in court, family members of his victim spoke of their loss while wearing shirts with Amos’s face on them.

“He never left any of us without saying, ‘I love you.'” said Kathleen Holden, Amos’s mother.

She called her son a treasure that was stolen from her family.

“No one can understand the pain we feel every day. My whole family was murdered that night. I was murdered that night,” she said.

Perry pleaded guilty in March of 2018 to charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery and gun charges.

Police say Perry and Jesse Stewart shot Amos at his home on South Lakeview Avenue.

As part of his plea bargain, Perry would have testified against co-defendant Jesse Stewart who also pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Stewart was sentenced last week to 25 years in prison.

Monday morning in court, other family members questioned the practice of making these sorts of agreements.

“Evan’s life meant more than the deals that were cut. We struggle every day with why you were both offered something that you clearly shouldn’t get,” said Bobbi Terwilliger, Amos’s aunt.

Lawyers for both sides were quick to defend the agreement, saying plea bargains are a necessary part of the judicial process.

In the end, the judge kept to the recommended deal, sentencing Perry to 13 years behind bars