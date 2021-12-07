Second man charged after shot fired through Masury home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A second man is facing charges for shots fired through a Masury man’s window last month.

Police arrested Ralph Robinson, Sr., 48, Friday on a charge of having weapons under disability.

According to a police report, officers were sent to the 1300 block of Bedford Rd. around 2:50 p.m. Nov. 8 after a man reported hearing a loud pop and then finding that his window had been shot out by what appeared to be a shotgun.

While officers were speaking with the victim, they reported seeing a neighbor walking out of his house but going back inside after seeing police.

Police questioned the man, identified as 42-year-old Michael Robinson, after they say they saw a fresh shotgun shell sitting in the grass in front of the front door of the home.

According to the report, Robinson denied hearing a shot go off or knowing anything about the shooting. Police took him into custody after finding that he had a warrant for his arrest.

During his arrest, police say Robinson made conflicting statements about the shooting, saying he “did not do it, but he did it.”

Police say, however, that a gunshot residue test was performed showing that Robinson had residue on his hands.

After a review of the case, a prosecutor also recommended charges against Ralph Robinson, Sr.

Tuesday, bond was set at $15,000 for Ralph Robinson under the condition that he surrender all of his weapons.

Michael Robinson’s case is still pending through the court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com