Second Harvest travelling food pantry returning to Canfield Fairgrounds

Recipients are asked to enter the fairgrounds through Gate 8 and exit through Gate 5

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Second Harvest Food Bank along with the Ohio National Guard is returning to the Canfield Fair to host another travelling food pantry.

The food pantry will be Monday, Nov. 9 starting at 1 p.m.

Recipients are asked to enter the fairgrounds through Gate 8 and exit through Gate 5.

Recipients trunks must be open and clear of all other belongings and their windows must be rolled up to ensure zero-contact distribution.

People are asked to not exit their car at the distribution.

For additional information, please visit the Second Harvest of Mahoning Valley website.