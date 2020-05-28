Second Harvest to host traveling food pantry in Warren

They are prepared to serve over 500 families

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, Warren City Schools and the Ohio National Guard are hosting a traveling food pantry distribution on Thursday.

It starts at 11 a.m. on Laird Avenue, by the baseball field in Warren. The food will be distributed with zero contact.

Last week, Second Harvest served about 1,000 cars at another traveling food pantry giveaway at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

The traveling food pantry will be at Maplewood High School on June 1 and Beaver Local Schools on June 4.

For a list of local organizations that are helping provide food around the community, click here.