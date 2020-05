They will have food for 1,000 families

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Second Harvest Food Bank will have another Traveling Food Pantry on Friday.

It will be held again at the Canfield Fairgrounds starting at 11 a.m.

The first traveling food pantry hosted at the fairgrounds was on April 17.

You need to enter at Gate 9 and exit at Gate 5.Make sure you have your trunk open and empty, cleared of any items.

Distribution will include shelf-stable items, fresh milk and produce. They will have food for 1,000 families.