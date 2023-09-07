LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Second Harvest Food Bank hopes to deliver smiles through ice cream. The organization launched a new program targeting elementary school students on Thursday.

On a hot September school day, what’s a better break from class than a frozen sweet treat?

WKBN Reporter Nadine Grimley: “What was your favorite part of today, Esmé?”

Student Esmé Ludwig: “Eating ice cream.”

“My favorite part was, I like sitting with my friends,” said student Camille Rhoden.

Second Harvest is on a mission to brighten students’ days with its new CARE-a-van program, where ice cream will be delivered to elementary schools.

The van made its first stop on Thursday at Blott Guy in Liberty.

“Our goal is to continue to build the community because that’s what Second Harvest is all about,” said Michael Iberis with Second Harvest.

The van will travel to elementary schools in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties, where school resource officers will hand out the treats.

“This CARE-a-van program allows us to interact with the children, put smiles on their faces and let them know we are truly the good guys and we’re here for you,” said Liberty Police Chief Toby Meloro.

The program is made possible thanks to a generous donation from a Second Harvest supporter and Giant Eagle.

“They’ve [Giant Eagle] committed to provide an ice cream treat to every student in the three county area, which is over 25,000 elementary school students — that’s a lot,” Iberis said.

“It just means so much that all of the organizations in the community want to do this for our kids and just realize that our missions are different but at the same time they’re really the same. Just to make people happy and make people, you know, successful and productive here in the community,” said Blott Guy P-2 Principal Jessica Kohler.