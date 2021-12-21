Second Harvest holding food giveaway in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley is teaming up with several communities for a produce giveaway.

Second Harvest, along with the cities of Campbell, Lowellville and Struthers, will host a giveaway this Wednesday. The distribution will focus on the residents of those cities.

About 50,000 pounds of fresh produce will be handed out.

It starts at 9 a.m. at the Roosevelt Park Community Center in Campbell.

This is a zero-contact distribution, so all recipients must have an open and clear trunk and windows must be rolled up.