Second Harvest holding 4th food distribution at Canfield Fairgrounds

Guests come to the fairgrounds through Gate 9 and leave through Gate 5

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Second Harvest Food Bank is teaming up with the Canfield Fair Board, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio National guard to host their fourth traveling food pantry at the fairgrounds on Friday.

It’s part of a program to help struggling families get food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The need for food assistance continues throughout Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties as we progress through this pandemic —15,000 requests for food assistance each week,” said Michael Iberis, executive director, Second Harvest Food Bank.

Guests come to the fairgrounds through Gate 9 and leave through Gate 5.

Trunks need to be clear of all belongings and drivers cannot get out of their vehicles during the giveaway.

The giveaway starts at 1 p.m.