Second Harvest gives back to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Second Harvest Food Bank is giving back to the City of Youngstown in a big way.

It provided 100,000 masks along with 80,000 pounds of hand sanitizer to the city Monday. The PPE is going to be placed all over the city for residents to use.

In the coming weeks the items will be at local churches, fire departments and they hope to put some at the schools in addition to a few more places.

“There’s no use in having them if we aren’t going to use them or not getting them out to the community. So my team is here today, we’re going to make sure we have different locations throughout the city, throughout the community where people can come pick them up and we want to encourage everyone to get some for your family,” said Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown.

There will be a list on the city’s website where masks and hand sanitizer are available soon.