YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Second Harvest Food Bank is in the middle of adding some space.

Executive Director Mike Iberis says they’re adding 10,000 square feet to store non-perishable food.

Iberis says more and more people need the organization, especially seniors, but they’re tight on space in their current building.

They started working on it in September and should be done by next March or April.

“We really don’t see anything subsiding in terms of the need for people to get emergency food, so we’re fortunate enough to be able to put on this addition,” Iberis said.

Iberis says it will cost $2 million. Second Harvest is using some of its own funds and grant money to pay for it.