EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – As East Palestine recovers, it’s now been four months since the train derailment, although the need in the community continues.

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley is donating 70 air purifiers to the village. Distribution will begin with families currently on a waiting list.

The purifiers will be distributed at the First Church of Christ on West Martin Steet throughout the week.

This donation was made possible by Home Depot.

Donations are only intended for residents of East Palestine.