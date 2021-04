The distribution starts at 11 a.m.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Second Harvest Food Bank’s traveling pantry is hosting a giveaway in Canfield Thursday.

The food distribution will be at the Canfield Fairgrounds starting at 11 a.m.

You’re asked to enter through Gate 9.

Have the trunk of your car open and free of any items. The food will be placed right into your trunk.