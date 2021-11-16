Second-grade student collects pop tabs for charity close to her family’s heart

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Liberty second grader has already learned the importance of helping others. It’s something this young student has embraced both in the classroom and beyond.

Ariana Centrella may be four years younger than her brother AJ, but she’s always looking out for him.

AJ lives with autism. He was born at just 24 weeks and had seven surgeries by the time he was six months old.

While he was in the hospital, their mother stayed at the Ronald McDonald House.

Now at just seven years old, this little girl with a big heart is giving back to the charity that once helped her family.

“I collect pop tabs and I send them to Ronald McDonald’s and they get money off it and they can get supplies,” Centrella said.

It’s the third year she has collected the pop tabs. She has helped other organizations in the past but decided on the Ronald McDonald House this year.

She says her brother AJ motivates her to keep doing it, and she has been very successful.

Centrella: “Over a million.”

Reporter Nadine Grimley: “Over a million? That’s a lot!”

Centrella: “Last year, I got full trash bags. It was like 10 of them.”

So far this school year, she has gathered nearly nine pounds of tabs. But her giving spirit doesn’t end there, she has also raised money for the Hearing Impaired Kids Endowment through her lemonade stand.

“This year, I raised about $190 actually $200 from my lemonade stand and next year, I’m going to do cookies and I’m going to run track,” Centrella said.

“Her level of empathy that she has for other students in our building is amazing and it’s not just because, you know, she has an older brother who has some special needs that she’s been able to help and watch throughout, but she wants to help everybody in our classroom as well,” said Carla Collins, Centrella’s teacher.