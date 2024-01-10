LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a $45 million claim against Lordstown Motors for securities violations.

The information was contained in an SEC Form 8-K filing and court filings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

The 8-K form is one that companies must file to let shareholders know of any major events in the company — the SEC claim would fall into that category.

The claim says that the $45 million is for “monetary remedies for violations of securities laws.”

Included in the company’s 8-K filing are issues related to Lordstown Motors’ merger between DiamondPeak and Legacy Lordstown and pre-orders of vehicles, where claims of violations were levied.

Lordstowm Motors disputes the SEC’s claim and says in the 8-K form that it continues to work with the SEC and debtors and that any “recovery by the SEC will reduce recoveries to the company’s stockholders, if any.”

“Any potential settlement with the SEC or other parties for related securities claims or other matters is subject to significant uncertainty, there can be no assurance as to the timing or outcome of the resolution of these matters, and any settlement or claim amount remains subject to approval by the Bankruptcy Court and other regulatory approvals, as applicable. The Debtors (Lordstown Motors) cannot provide any assurances regarding what the Company’s total actual liabilities based on such claim, or other claims asserted in the Chapter 11 Cases, will be,” Lordstown Motors wrote in the 8-K filing.

A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 10 at 3 p.m. in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.