Sebring Schools plan to use new handwashing station in cafeteria, at football games

The station can accommodate over 700 hand washes in an hour and 6,000 hand washes before needing to be restocked

SEBRING, Ohio (WYTV) – The Sebring Local School District now has a handwashing station to help prevent the spread of germs.

The station, which has four sinks separated by barriers, allows multiple people to wash their hands at one time and keep socially distant.

The district plans to use it during lunch at McKinley Jr./Sr. High School and at public events like football games.

Sebring is one of 23 area school districts getting the sinks, which are made by Mahoning County company Personal Protected. The handwashing stations have also been installed at several places across the Valley, including Youngstown State University.

“The sinks are designed with low volume touchless faucets, touchless soap dispensers and touchless paper towel dispensers for a safer, no-contact hand washing experience,” said Jeff Swartz, president of Personal Protected.

The handwashing station was free of charge, thanks to coronavirus relief money from the 2020 Federal CARES Act.