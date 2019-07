Sebring police think the items were stolen from Grandview Cemetery

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Sebring are investigating after finding several things they think were stolen from a cemetery.

Officers posted pictures on Facebook of statues and flowers suspected of being taken from Grandview Cemetery.

Police are asking anyone with information on these items to call the department at 330-938-6114 or email credfern@sebringohio.net.