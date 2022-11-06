(WKBN) — Two Sebring men were sentenced last week for operating an illegal toxic waste dump.

According to court records, both Brian and Samual Hopper changed their pleas from “not guilty” to “guilty” and were sentenced Wednesday to three years probation.

They also must pay $125 a month in restitution for the next three years.

They were accused along with Richard Sickelsmith of storing thousands of pounds of hazardous chemicals at the Sebring Industrial Plating Facility and operating a dump site without proper state permits.

Sickelsmith was sentenced back in May to five years probation and was also ordered to pay restitution.