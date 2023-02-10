YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Sebring man who was arrested in December on sex charges was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

David Veneri, 27, faces nine counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony, and two third-degree misdemeanor counts of sexual imposition.

The indictment in the case said Veneri is accused of sexual contact with a teen who was 14 between Feb. 1, 2022 and Oct. 8.

Sebring police arrested Veneri in December after they received a complaint that he had sex with a minor. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail but managed to post $15,000 bond after his arraignment in Mahoning County Area Court in Sebring.

He is expected to be arraigned Feb. 22 in common pleas court.