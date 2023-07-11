YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Sebring couple originally accused of locking their foster child in a bedroom and nailing her windows shut were sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to one year of probation.

The sentence, which was recommended by prosecutors in the case of Samuel Sweely, 54, and his fiancée Aimee Loveland, 53, came after they described how they struggled to care for the victim, who is 14 and is described as suffering from mental illness which at times made her combative.

The couple were originally indicted in March on a third-degree felony charge of child endangering but that charge was reduced to a first-degree misdemeanor in April, with the recommended sentence of jail time.

Assistant Prosecutor Caitlyn Andrews told Judge R. Scott Krichbaum the felony charge was not appropriate and that the misdemeanor was more fitting.

The two were charged after an investigation that began in January when the child was placed outside and then walked away from her home in her bare feet until she was found by police.

The couple’s lawyer, Jeffrey Jakmides, said Sweely took in the victim, her twin sister and another child from the time they were infants and had legal custody over them.

Jakmides said the child suffers from severe mental illness and can be very unruly and at times beat her foster parents. He said the couple pleaded with police and child protective agencies in Mahoning and Stark counties for help but were rebuffed at every turn.

The night she was outside, Jakmides said the couple were frustrated with her unruly behavior and told her to stand on the porch until she calmed down. However, she ran away instead.

The couple took the child to police earlier in the day because of behavioral issues, Jakmides said.

Jakmides said the child’s bedroom door was never locked and she was not locked out of the house. Other abuse allegations are not true, he said.

Loveland was in tears telling the judge about her efforts to get help for the child and how much she misses her and her siblings.

“She would shove me, and she would punch me, and she would say, ‘Boy, you make me mad,’” Loveland said.

Loveland said she misses all three children, who she and Sweely are barred from having contact with. Authorities told Sweely he could have the other two children back if Loveland would leave, but he turned that offer down, Jakmides said.

“The most heartbreaking thing is we had all these children ripped from us and we couldn’t even tell them we love them,” Loveland said.

Sweely said he took the children in when they were just four days old. Their mother is a carnival worker and friend of his daughter who was pregnant at 15 or 16 and rarely saw her children.

The children are now in the custody of their maternal grandmother, and the mother is allowed to have contact with them, Jakmides said.

Judge Krichbaum, known for his sometimes harsh courtroom rhetoric and willingness to set aside sentencing recommendations, said the decision to reduce the charge was the right one.

“You made the right decision to reduce the charge,” he told Andrews.