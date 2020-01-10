Seats filled at Warren’s historic Robins Theatre for first time in decades

The 97-year-old Robins Theatre sat vacant for 45 years until native Mark Marvin bought it and spent $5 million renovating it

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The renovations are done, the holes have been patched and the dust has been swept away at Warren’s Robins Theatre. Thursday was opening night.

In many cities across the United States, there are old, abandoned theaters waiting to be renovated — all that’s needed is money.

That was the case in downtown Warren, where the 97-year-old Robins Theatre sat vacant for 45 years until native Mark Marvin bought it and spent $5 million renovating it.

Dennis Drummond grew up in Warren and is best known for making a run on the TV show “The Voice.”

“I have a mansion, forget the price,” he said.

Cheryl Warfield grew up in Warren, too. The opera singer is the sister of football star Paul Warfield.

Both hometowners were on the stage for opening night at Robins Theatre.

“They said, ‘I think this date was the original grand opening back then,'” Drummond said. “So there’s got to be some juju going around here somewhere, you know?”

“I would equate this to the same excitement I had when I sang at NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremonies,” Warfield said.

Outside, people hurried through the cold January night — many of the men dressed in tuxes. Inside, Marvin said he was ready.

“Everything’s spit and polished. We put on our…best theater clothes and we’re ready to go.”

After the doors opened at 6 p.m., people walked around, amazed at the transformation. Many of them remembered the Robins of their childhood.

“Fabulous,” said Denise May, of Berlin Center. “I came here as a youngster on Saturdays to watch movies so this is just phenomenal.”

All 1,400 of the new, shiny, red seats were sold out for Thursday night’s show. The people sitting in them gazed at the intricate artwork that only a theater built in the early 1920s would have.

The consensus is the new Robins will be good for downtown Warren.

“It’s a tremendous improvement and it shows that they’re on their way,” said Ron Delaney, of Niles. “It looks good. Very nice.”

Wherever he goes now, Marvin said people are telling him “thank you.”

“I get it quite a bit and they’re proud of Warren. They’ve always been proud of Warren and I think this makes them even more proud of Warren, to be able to come back here and relive some memories.”

Between now and December 13, 19 different shows are booked to play the Robins, including tributes to Dean Martin and Journey, Blue Oyster Cult, Shrek the Musical, Heathers the Musical and Hairspray.

From February 7-9, Len Rome and Jim Loboy from our sister station, 33 WYTV News, will stage The Odd Couple, which they first did several years back.