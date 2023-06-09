NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are teaming up with the Rich Center for Autism to host their third annual Autism Awareness Night.

Just like years in the past, the team will be rocking special jerseys all in an effort to raise awareness and help promote acceptance.

“For us to just be able to partner with the Rich Center and be able to touch any of these children and families and do such a small part in the whole grand scheme of things. But just to see the smile on their faces, if they’re out there, you know, running out with the players before the game,” said Heather Sahli the General Manager of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

“We have some of them participating in some different activities throughout the games, singing the national anthem, and just to be able to have them out here doing that on that day, it really does mean a lot.”

Mike Latessa, the Director of Development at the Rich Center for Autism, explained how this is an opportunity for anyone to learn.

“So, anyone that’s looking to learn more about autism spectrum disorder, about the red center, about any of these organizations can learn that day and kind of embrace, you know, our families and all of those touched by autism,” Latessa said.

The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.

All of the specialty jerseys the players will be wearing in the game will be auctioned off with all of the proceeds benefiting the Rich Center.

Tickets are still available.