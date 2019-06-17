Scrappers players grateful to open the season on Father’s Day

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Sunday marks opening day for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at Eastwood Field as they are set to play against the Batavia Muckdogs.

It isn't just any home opener though, but a special Father's Day edition of baseball for all the dads to enjoy.

It is a long-standing tradition to see dads and their children at the ballpark enjoying America's favorite pastime during the summer months.

A couple of Scrappers players talked about what it means to them to play on Father's Day. They said it's extra special to honor their father figures by doing the thing they love to do.

"Considering my dad is the guy that made this all happen, wholeheartedly, I wouldn't be here without him. Makes me proud who I have become because of him. I am just happy I am living out this dream, not only me but for him, and it should be a good time," said Scrappers outfielder Cody Farhat.

"I got out there and my papa passed away, and he is kinda the father figure in my life. It is really important for me, I always write his initials on the back of the mound. I go out there and pitch every game for him but it makes it special," said player Ethan Hankins.