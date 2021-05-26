Scrappers open season with Military Night and COVID safety

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Wednesday’s first home game for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers was Military Night.

Aaron Deane took a look at some of this year’s changes due to the pandemic. Fun is still at the top of the list, but safety is now a top priority in order to make the night a home run!

It’s been close to 600 days since the Mahoning Valley Scrappers have played at Eastwood Field.

During that time, staff has been still hard at work getting together promos, ticket packages and other operations.

They kicked off opening day with military night. This is where those with a military I.D. get two free upper box seat tickets.

“We are pumped. Great family atmosphere at these games. Tonight kicks off a five-game homestand, so we are in town until Sunday,” said Heather Sahli, a spokesperson with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Seating for the games will include social distancing, as well as through the concourse.



