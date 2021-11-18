Scrappers looking for families to host players

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Most players on the Mahoning Valley Scrappers baseball team are from out of town and even out of the country. They need a place to stay while they are in training and for the season.
The Scrappers organization is looking for host families to provide players a place to stay for the 2022 season.
Host families not only become part of the Scrappers team but also gain a new family member and create life-long memories, the organization says.
Benefits of becoming a host family include:
- Complimentary season tickets
- Parking pass
- Use of a suite for a game
- Discounts on concessions and merchandise
- On-field recognition at a game
- Eastwood Mall gift card
If you are interested, call Roxanne Polichetti at 330-505-000 or email rherrington@mvscrappers.com.
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are set to open the 2022 season at Eastwood Field on Thursday,
June 2 against the West Virginia Black Bears.