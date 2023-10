NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers will kick off its 2024 season on the road.

The team will play its first game on June 4 at Williamsport while the first home game of the season will be played on Friday, June 7. The Scrappers will play at Eastwood Field again on July 4 with fireworks after the game.

The schedule has six Friday night home games and six on Saturday nights.