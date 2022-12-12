(WKBN) – A recall has been issued for thermal laminators.

Some of the ones made by Scotch have a safety feature that is malfunctioning, which could cause a fire.

This recall involves the Scotch thermal laminators that are light gray/white in color with gray accents with the following model numbers: TL1302, TL1302VP, TL1302EF and TL1302KIT. The laminators have “Scotch” printed on the front.

The model number and device serial number can be found on a sticker on the bottom of the laminator. The sticker on all devices includes only the model “number” TL1302 without letters.

The affected product was sold at Walmart, Staples, Costco and other stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com and Staples.com from April 2014 through October 2022.

If you have one, unplug this thermal laminator and stop using it.

You can also contact the company for a refund at 1-800-772-4337 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online.

So far, there have been nine instances of fires, but no injuries have been reported.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.