Scooby-Doo! to take the stage in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The beloved cartoon character Scooby-Doo will hit the live stage on a national tour, making a stop in Youngstown.

Monlove, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, has announced its first dates for “Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold.”

The show is a live touring stage spectacular featuring Scooby-Doo and his friends embarking on a new adventure to solve a brand new mystery.

The story is brought to life with cutting-edge technology, original music, puppetry, magic, singing, dancing, interactive video, aerial arts, acrobatics and video mapping.

The 6’4″ animatronic and puppeteer-operated Scooby-Doo was created by 12 designers, taking over 1,600 hours to complete.

Through dialogue, dance, song, and amazing landscapes, audiences will join the journey as the Gang takes the Mystery Machine on its first flight to a land of ancient civilizations, legends and culture.

Frank Welker, the original voice of Scooby-Doo and Fred Jones, has signed on to voice of Monlove’s Scooby-Doo.

The show is set to come to Youngstown May 6, 2020 at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Tickets can be purchased at www.scoobylivetour.com.

Ticket pre-sales for all dates in the U.S. are available to Citi cardholders starting Nov. 13 at 10 a.m.

Ticket sales are open to the public Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.