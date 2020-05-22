Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine, ODH Director Dr. Acton giving briefing
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

SCI Mercer corrections officer accused of having sexual relations with inmate

Local News

During the investigation, about $50,000-$60,000 worth of substances were found in the prison, according to police

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FINDLEY TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – An SCI Mercer corrections officer is accused of having a sexual relationship with an inmate, as well as providing that inmate with controlled substances within the facility.

Tasha Vinson of Stoneboro, would engage in sexual contact during her shift at various locations within the prison, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

Police said Vinson also provided said inmate with controlled substances. During the investigation, about $50,000-$60,000 worth of substances were recovered from the possession of inmates inside the institution.

According to the report, Vinson was taken into custody on May 18 and is currently at the Mercer County Jail.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com