YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — First News was on the scene of what appeared to be a one-car crash just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

A Schwebel’s Freshness Express truck crashed into the median of Interstate 680 near the Shirley Road exit. It is unknown what caused the crash at this time.

Youngstown police and fire were on the scene, and debris was scattered along the highway, including loaves of bread.