YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)– A baking company in Youngstown has been sent a warning letter by the FDA regarding unhealthy and unsanitary conditions at one of its Ohio facilities.

The letter was sent to Schwebel’s on June 9, 2023. It was made public on June 27 and it details a wide variety of sanitary concerns for its Hebron, Ohio facility.

The letter stated that the ready-to-eat bread rolls were adultered, meaning that they were prepared, packed or held under insanitary conditions where they may have been contaminated with filth or rendered injurious to health.

The contamination was determined due to inspection results over the previous year that showed the presence of listeria, rodents and flies within the facility.

Reports said that the bacteria tests that were performed in December and January were positive for listeria, a bacteria that can lead to listeriosis. According to the CDC, 1,600 people per year contract listeriosis, and of those, 260 cases are fatal.

The report states that rodent feces were also found close to baking equipment and that numerous fruit flies were found. Reports said that beetles were found on bags of sugar.

Another section of the letter notes that the equipment was not properly cleaned and decontaminated from allergens. It was also not labeled for allergen contact. Reports said that different buns were mixed, causing “reasonably foreseeable hazard” due to allergen contamination.

The letter did not disclose if any distributed food should be assumed unsafe for consumption. Schwebel’s released the following statement:

“The report following the FDA’s February inspection at our Hebron, Ohio, bakery, which makes hamburger buns, was very upsetting to us. We immediately made several major corrective adjustments to restore the bakery to the cleanliness for which Schwebel Baking Company has been known for decades. Since February, our Hebron bakery has passed several major private-sector food safety compliance inspections without any issues. We would like to reassure our customers that all of our products are completely safe. The FDA has not ordered a recall or product hold on any of our products. We have communicated to the FDA about our corrective actions, and will continue to engage with the agency until this issue is resolved. Schwebel’s takes food safety very seriously and is committed to complying with all food safety laws.”