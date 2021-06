YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday marks the 115th anniversary of Schwebel Baking Company.

Joseph and Dora Schwebel founded the business in 1906 in Campbell. To this day, it’s still a family-owned business.

Some of Schwebel’s notable products are its Giant bread, Sweet Wheat bread, ‘taliano bread, and Jewish Rye breads and buns.

The headquarters is on Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown. Schwebel’s has a second bakery in Hebron, Ohio.