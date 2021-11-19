Schwebel family’s donation expands Youngstown home for elderly

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new wing at Youngstown’s Heritage Manor home for the elderly was dedicated today to a family with deep roots in the city.

The Schwebel family of Schwebel bread fame posed for a picture after the new wing was officially named the Schwebel Family Foundation Wing.

It’s dedicated in memory of Paul Schwebel, who was very involved in the Jewish community throughout his life.

The expansion will add 12 private rooms, as well as a dedicated nurses’ station and a family dining room.

“We look forward to this as an investment,” said Samie Winick, a member of the Schwebel family. “We think in the future of care for our most vulnerable populations here.”

Future phases at Heritage Manor on Gypsy Lane on the Northside include an expanded rehab space, along with the renovation of some double rooms into private hospice suites.