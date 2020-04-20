Closings and delays
There are currently 25 active closings. Click for more details.

Schools, community members across Ohio shining lights for 20 minutes tonight to honor Class of 2020

Local News

Several schools around the state plan to shine their stadium lights at 8:20 p.m. Monday in honor of the Class of 2020

by: WYTV and WJW Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Empty football stadium with lights on.

OHIO (WJW and WYTV) – Seniors in much of the United States, including here in Ohio, will miss out on their high school graduations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several schools around the state plan to shine their stadium lights at 8:20 p.m. Monday for 20 minutes or have residents honk their horns for 20 seconds as a way to honor those students.

They’re asking that residents turn their porch lights on at the same time.

Many schools are announcing their participation on social media.

OHIO (WJW) — Seniors in much of the United States, including here in Ohio, will miss out on their high school graduations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several schools around the state plan to shine their stadium lights at 8:20 p.m. Monday for 20 minutes as a way to honor those students.

They’re asking that residents turn their porch lights on at the same time.

Many schools are announcing their participation on social media. Districts other than the ones listed below are participating. Check your local district for information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com