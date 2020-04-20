Schools, community members across Ohio shining lights for 20 minutes tonight to honor Class of 2020

Several schools around the state plan to shine their stadium lights at 8:20 p.m. Monday in honor of the Class of 2020

OHIO (WJW and WYTV) – Seniors in much of the United States, including here in Ohio, will miss out on their high school graduations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several schools around the state plan to shine their stadium lights at 8:20 p.m. Monday for 20 minutes or have residents honk their horns for 20 seconds as a way to honor those students.

They’re asking that residents turn their porch lights on at the same time.

Many schools are announcing their participation on social media.

OHIO (WJW) — Seniors in much of the United States, including here in Ohio, will miss out on their high school graduations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several schools around the state plan to shine their stadium lights at 8:20 p.m. Monday for 20 minutes as a way to honor those students.

They’re asking that residents turn their porch lights on at the same time.

Many schools are announcing their participation on social media. Districts other than the ones listed below are participating. Check your local district for information.