School supply giveaways in Warren, Austintown helping kids prepare for year ahead

The Warren Family Mission hosted a giveaway Friday and a church in Austintown is having one Saturday

(WYTV) – The school year will look different this fall but whether students are in class or learning remotely, they still need the basics to succeed.

The Warren Family Mission stepped in Friday to help local kids prepare.

The organization is giving out backpacks stuffed with school supplies. Because of COVID-19, parents were encouraged to register for a time slot to help with social distancing.

The school supply giveaway started at 10 a.m. and will run until 350 backpacks are distributed.

This year, volunteers with the Warren Rotary Club also helped out.

If you missed this giveaway, the West Austintown First United Methodist Church is hosting a drive-thru one Saturday. The free event is from 10 a.m. to noon.