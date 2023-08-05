YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, a local family gave away school supplies at East Library.

Collectively, the family created Behind Closed Doors Ministries to help those in their community.

The ministry consists of a mother and her three children. They wanted to uplift and encourage those around them. They also wanted to give back to the community that they love.

They obtained monetary donations, as well donations from local stores, for the supplies.

“We are survivors of domestic violence and also of homelessness,” said Arlessa Douglass, with Behind Closed Doors Ministries. “We just wanted to give back to the community to help those in need because we’ve struggled ourselves.”

The members of Behind Closed Doors Ministries say they plan on hosting another school supply give away later on this year. More information can be found on their website.