BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Brookfield K-12 students are collecting cases of water for East Palestine. It all started after the career-based instruction class read the book “A long walk to water,” which is about a community that does not have fresh water readily available.

The kids are collecting cases of water and sponsorships for a water walk. The class is collecting donations May 8-12.

“Giving them water makes me feel pretty good because they can have something to drink and not feel like they’re going to get harmed by it,” said Aeryn Berena, an eighth-grade student and fundraiser organizer.

They plan to bus the donations to East Palestine schools the second week of May. Anyone interested in donating can contact Brookfield Local Schools.