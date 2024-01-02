YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown school board on Tuesday made a decision that by next school year will affect pre-school and elementary students on the West and South sides.

Among the schools affected:

Kirkmere Elementary School

Volney Rogers Elementary School

William H. Taft Elementary School

Paul C. Bunn Elementary School

Chaney Middle School

By a vote of 5-1, the Youngstown school board passed a building configuration plan for next school year.

Board member Tina Cvetkovich spoke for the committee which recommended that Kirkmere Elementary become 60% a standalone pre-school and 40% administrative offices.

“We did not make this decision lightly,” Cvetkovich said. “We met multiple times discussing this before we came to the board with this option.”

Some students from Kirkmere will attend Taft on the South Side, and some Taft students will attend Paul C. Bunn. Volney Rogers Elementary and Chaney Middle School will switch buildings. Some of the students from Kirkmere will also attend the still unnamed West Side elementary schools.

“The state told us in their recent audit that we needed to utilize our buildings at their optimal usage,” Cvetkovich said.

Second grade teacher Michelle Sebaugh was among a group of Kirkmere teachers and staff who asked that Kirkmere not be changed, since it was three years ago that teachers from Williamson and McGuffey were transferred to Kirkmere.

“This is the first year I’m comfortable and feel that we are part of a family finally there,” Sebaugh said.

Jill Cuscino has been teaching pre-school for 20 years.

“Imagine [2- trough 5-year-olds] being on the bus an hour or more, because that’s what you’re talking about,” Cuscino said.

The board was assured there would be no busing problems.

“Some change is necessary for the long range positivity of our district,” said Pastor Ken Donaldson, school board member.

Board member Brenda Kimble was the lone no vote because of a lack of community involvement.

“There should have been a meeting for the full staff to come and give their input. There should have been a meeting for the community to give their input,” Kimble said.

Cvetkovich said the committee had been meeting since June and the meetings were open to the public.

One teacher asked what the process would be for teachers transferring to different buildings, with the contract language would be followed. At this time, no teachers are to be laid off.