AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A special clinic was held Saturday in Austintown that gave those with disabilities a chance to learn to play sports.

Adaptive Sports Ohio and the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities held a clinic this afternoon at the Leonard Kirtz School gymnasium. It showed those with disabilities the basics of playing sports like soccer, basketball and softball.

First News spoke with Stephen Olesky of Adaptive Sports Ohio, who told us about the importance of today’s clinic.

“I always think about for myself as a kid being able to be involved in sports teams, and have not only the physical benefits but the social and emotional benefits that comes with playing a sport, and that’s kind of what we’re here for today,” Olesky said. “That even though they have a disability, there’s options for them.”

Angela Williams supports the Kirtz School in helping her son.

“The best thing about this school is that they understand him and they help him to be able to express himself better,” Williams said.

Olesky says they’re wrapping up their sled hockey and wheelchair basketball seasons and will be starting their hand cycling and wheelchair softball seasons soon. He also says they’re always looking for new athletes throughout the Mahoning Valley and surrounding areas.