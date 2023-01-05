(Editor’s note: It was previously reported that the threat was in a note, but the superintendent clarified that the threat was written on a wall.)

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Students and staff at the Western Reserve K-12 school in Berlin Township were evacuated Thursday after a threat was discovered on a wall.

The threat said that an explosive device was left on campus, according to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

Students were quickly evacuated to the district’s football stadium while officers and bomb-sniffing dogs from the sheriff’s office and Canfield police swept through the building.

Students were eventually moved inside to a secure location before being released for the day.

No device was found.