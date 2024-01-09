COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — At Tuesday’s meeting of the Columbiana School Board, the superintendent and two board members criticized the Community Reinvestment Area program the city has in place which gives people who build new homes 15 years of no property tax. School officials claim they’re losing out on a large amount of money the district is entitled to.

Superintendent Don Mook took 30 minutes at the meeting to explain why he was opposed the city of Columbiana’s CRA program.

One development where homeowners have benefited from the CRA is Firestone Farms, where most news homes built since 2019 won’t have to pay property taxes for 15 years.

“So 15 years is a tremendously long time. When will it end and will be reissued over and over and over again?” Mook said.

To show how much the district is losing, Mook took one house valued at $440,000, where the occupants made $100,000 per year. With full property and income taxes, the school system would receive $3,760. With no property tax, the schools would get $1,360 — a loss of $2,400 per year.

There are 170 houses in the CRA.

“That would be beneficial to adding programs here, fixing up our buildings and adding to the things that we need in athletic facilities, books, programs, college credit and special needs,” Mook said.

School officials at the meeting said that at the moment, Columbiana schools are in good financial shape. But school board member Scott Caron said the rest of the community should not have to pay to educated students in CRAs.

“The city, in essence, is saying, ‘Listen, you guys have plenty of money, just use that plenty of money that you have and all the other people who pay taxes. Just use it for 15 years to educate those kids,'” Caron said. “It’s OK to use that money that everybody else has paid into. It’s not OK. It’s not right in order to do that.”

One option mentioned was a property tax abatement of 5 to 7 years, instead of 15 years. Mook also suggested the board agree to meditation with the city, as well as holding a public forum.

Columbiana city manager Lance Willard and city Councilman John Yenges were at the school board meeting but did not say anything. Afterward, Willard sent First News the following statement: