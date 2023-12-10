NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — School is still open Monday for Newton Falls students despite a “series of concerning emails” that have been sent to various school districts across the state.

On Sunday evening, Newton Falls Exempted Village Schools released a statement on its website, saying the district had received emails “threatening violence with explosive devices within the schools.”

According to assessments from the Ohio Homeland Security, Terrorism Analysis Unit and the Statewide Terrorism Analysis & Crime Center, the emails appear to be part of a swatting campaign or hoaxes, with no credible threat detected.

The threats are similar to those that occurred in Texas school districts last week, which were investigated and found to not be credible.

Sunday evening, officials conducted a search of all buildings in the district with help from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office and the Newton Falls fire department. Officials maintain that all buildings have been deemed safe, and school will be open Monday, Dec. 11.

“We assure you that the district will take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our schools,” the statement reads.

Those with the district say there will be a full-time officer on duty in the district, and they will “continue to remain vigilant for student safety.”

“However, we understand and respect the decision of parents who wish to keep their students home [Monday] due to this situation,” the statement reads.

