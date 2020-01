District leaders said any future drug testing programs would only focus on certain students

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Drug testing student athletes and student drivers was the topic of a community discussion Thursday night at Springfield Local Schools.

Representatives from On Demand, a local drug testing lab, answered questions from parents and explained the process.

The community was also asked to give its input.

