School changes are ‘overall better for Boardman,’ superintendent says

The biggest change is fourth graders will now be going to Boardman Center Intermediate

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman School District has seen a lot of change over the summer and district leadership is trying to finish up the last project before school starts on Monday.

At the end of last school year, Boardman closed Market Street Elementary, which forced the district to include fourth grade at Boardman Center Intermediate and move offices into the high school.

“By realigning the grades, by bringing all the fourth grade teachers into one building, now they’re working in cooperation, they’re talking, have great dialogue,” said Superintendent Tim Saxton. “Instead of being in four different buildings, now they’re working together. That’s just going to improve instruction and be better for the kids.”

The district also made improvements to classrooms, finished installing new lights in the high school gymnasium and redesigned the libraries into more modern media centers in order to better meet the needs of their students.

“They’re checking out different things,” said Barbara Daprile, library clerk at Boardman Center. “As opposed to just grabbing one book at a time, it brings up several and it keeps them interested, reading and moving forward.”

The money saved allowed the district to replace the roof on Glenwood Middle.

The high school also plans on finishing the last phase of improvements to the football stadium later this fall.

Saxton believes the school district is in better shape because of the changes they’ve made.

“Boardman is alive and growing,” he said. “We’re being more efficient. By being more efficient, we’re making our programs even better and more accessible to students. I think it’s overall better for Boardman.”