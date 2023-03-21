AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Elementary staff and students celebrated a very special milestone Tuesday.

Kindergartener Joey Gaskell beat Leukemia for the second time. He was first diagnosed at just 18 months.

Despite having to go through chemo treatments and steroid therapy, Joey rarely missed school.

The day began with a clap out for Joey and his family. Joey visited every classroom to hand out orange ribbon stickers for Leukemia awareness. The family says it was a very emotional day, but they are so grateful for the school’s unwavering support.

“It’s been four and a half long years of cancer treatment and chemo and radiation and everything,” said Jessica Gaskell, Joey’s mom. “This has just been amazing to be able to celebrate with the school. They have been so incredibly supportive. The care and compassion they have shown Joey through all of this have been amazing.”

Students wore orange and yellow to participate in a school-wide donation for Akron Children’s Hospital oncology in honor of Joey.