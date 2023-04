CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A window was broken after a school bus was involved in a crash Monday morning.

It happened near the 4000 block of US-224 just after 7:30 a.m.

No children were on the bus when it crashed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, but there were no injuries.

One lane of 224 is closed while crews clean up the crash, but it is expected to reopen soon