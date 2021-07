MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – A school bus and tanker crashed on Interstate 80 in Mercer County Friday morning.

It happened sometime before 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, just past the I-79 exit.

The tanker is leaking food grade cooking oil.

The school bus driver was hurt and taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt.

There were no children on the bus. The driver was the only one on board at the time.

Traffic is still moving through.