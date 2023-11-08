POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland School Board met Wednesday night after the levy on Tuesday was defeated with 74% voting no.

The board will not ask voters for another levy. Instead, it was decided — and nothing is final yet — to use the buildings they have and fix them up.

At the same time, there will be a major realignment of the Poland Schools. Pre-school and kindergarten will now be housed at Dobbins. Grades 1 and 2 will move into the now-closed Union Elementary School building. Grades 3, 4 and 5 will be housed at McKinley. Grades 6, 7 and 8 will be at the middle school. Grades 9 through 12 will be at the high school.

The administration offices will move to North Elementary.

Superintendent Craig Hockenberry stressed that these are just ideas, just preliminary plans. He said there will be meetings in the future before any final decisions are made.

The moves would take effect next school year.

Hockenberry says Poland’s enrollment is rising, adding that the alignment being proposed should serve the Poland Schools well into the foreseeable future, without asking taxpayers for more money.