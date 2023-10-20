CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- A Cortland man is being charged after police were called to a domestic disturbance late Tuesday night.

Stephen Bott, 57, was charged with strangulation, two counts of aggravated menacing and four counts of domestic violence, according to court records in Trumbull County Central District Court.

Police were called to the 100 block of Stonewood Drive around 10:15 p.m. where they encountered Bott in the garage of a home. Officers noticed that Bott smelled like alcohol and that he had a blotch of red on his leg that appeared to be blood.

Reports said that one officer spoke with the victim in the driveway while another officer talked with Bott in the garage. Police said that the victim had redness and some scrapes on her neck but did not want to be treated by ambulance.

The victim told police that Bott came home from a party drunk and called her names before he choked her. Police were told that Bott was telling the victim “I’m going to hit you. I’m going to f*** hit you. I’m going to f*** kill you,” the report stated.

Police said that Bott then grabbed the woman by the head and neck before she screamed and ran into a bedroom, shutting the door and locking it. Reports said that Bott grabbed a mini-type sledgehammer and pounded on the door. After this, reports said the victim escaped through a window.

The victim told police that Bott never hit her with the hammer. She refused medical treatment, the report stated.

Bott pleaded not guilty at his arrangement Wednesday. His next court date has not yet been scheduled.

Bott is running in an election to try to become a school board member for the Lakeview Local School District.